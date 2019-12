Here is a photo from Google showing two Googlers using a kayak to go between the different offices in the Seattle office. Google wrote "Googlers in the Bay Area ride bikes to travel around campus, but at our #Seattle office it's all about the kayaks."

This was posted on Instagram a while ago.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.