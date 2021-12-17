Google Maps Dock To Bottom Feature

Google Maps seems to be rolling out or testing a new feature to dock locations and businesses to the bottom of the map page. You may see a "dock to bottom" button in blue that lets you quickly reopen a place your docked later. When you click it, it places that place in the footer of the map interface.

Here is a screenshot (click to enlarge):

Here is a GIF of it in action:

I wonder if this feature will last...

Not everyone is seeing it but I am:

Same here, I have seen this one time and now I am also unable to replicate it again... — Syed M. Amir Hassan (@SyedMAmirHassa1) December 13, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.