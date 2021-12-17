Google Maps Dock To Bottom Feature

Dec 17, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Maps seems to be rolling out or testing a new feature to dock locations and businesses to the bottom of the map page. You may see a "dock to bottom" button in blue that lets you quickly reopen a place your docked later. When you click it, it places that place in the footer of the map interface.

Here is a screenshot (click to enlarge):

click for full size

Here is a GIF of it in action:

I wonder if this feature will last...

Not everyone is seeing it but I am:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Console Still Down For Many SEOs
 
blog comments powered by Disqus