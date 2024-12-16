Daily Search Forum Recap: December 16, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google December 2024 core update landed hard over the weekend, it seems like a really big update so far. Google is testing a paper clip icon in its search bar to attach files to. Google Search Console's API does not support the 24 hour view yet. Google Business Profiles is asking you to add your social profiles. Google Search is testing research more. Google is testing new favicon designs. Google posted its Hanukkah decorations in the search results.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google December 2024 Core Update Landed & It's Big
As you know, the December 2024 core update was announced on December 12, 2024 at around 10:46 am ET and Google said it would take about two weeks to complete. Well, this update seemed to have touched down, landed, over this weekend. There is a lot of volatility reported in the Google search results and with that, a lot of chatter within the SEO community.
Google Search Tests Attach File To Ask About A File
Google Search is testing adding a paper clip icon to the search bar, next to the voice search icon, next to the lens icon and the search button. This seems to also you to search a file you upload and says, "ask anything about a file."
Google: Search Console API Does Not Support New 24-Hour View
Google's Daniel Waisberg confirmed that the new 24-hour date filter that is in the Google Search Console web interface is not yet supported by the Google Search Console API. Of course, you can query the API for any date range and it will bring back data, when it is there, but the new 24-hour view is not there.
Google Business Profile Emails Asking To Add Social Profiles
Google is sending out emails asking business owners to add their social profiles to their Google Business Profiles. The email says, "Link your social profiles so customers can see your posts from Instagram, X, Facebook, and more when they search for your business."
Google Search Tests New Favicon Design With Backgrounds
Google is testing yet another design for favicons in the search result snippets. This one has these backgrounds, grayish backgrounds added behind the favicons in the search results.
Google Search Research More Articles Section
Google is testing a "Research more" section in its search results that shows articles on the topic you queried. This looks like the list articles section we covered in October, but renamed to research more...
Google Hanukkah Decorations Are Live For 2024
Hanukkah (aka Chanukah) starts pretty late this year, compared to other years. The holiday starts Wednesday, December 25th. And Google has already added its Hanukkah decorations for his year, while Christmas starts the day before and Kwanzaa the day after - but both Christmas and Kwanzaa decorations are not live on Google yet.
Google Build A Snow Globe Holiday Event
Google has been having various holiday parties at their offices. This one at the Google Seattle office had a station to build your own snow globes and ornaments.
