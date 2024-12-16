Google is sending out emails asking business owners to add their social profiles to their Google Business Profiles. The email says, "Link your social profiles so customers can see your posts from Instagram, X, Facebook, and more when they search for your business."

Google began allowing maintaining social media links on Google Business Profiles in August 2023.

The email goes on to say, "Now you can show your social media posts on Google Search. Simply connect your social media profiles to your Business Profile and share your brand's full story with more customers."

Google says you can:

Connect all your social media profiles to your Business Profile

Post relevant and interesting offerings on your social media

Customers can see your social media posts when they search for your business

This email was posted by Andy Simpson on X, he said, "Google sending reminders to businesses to connect their social profiles in Google Business Profile!"

Forum discussion at X.