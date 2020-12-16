Daily Search Forum Recap: December 16, 2020

Dec 16, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Temporarily Disables Issue Validation
    If you login to Google Search Console and check out the coverage report, you will see a notice about another feature that Google has temporarily disabled. Google posted "issue validation is temporarily disabled due to upcoming changes in the report."
  • Google My Business Call History Report Shows Answered & Missed Calls
    In October we saw Google testing a feature called Preview Call History that shows you recent calls made to your business through Google Search and Google Maps. Now folks are seeing this report live in Google My Business under business.google.com/calls/IDgoeshere.
  • Google Structured Data Testing Tool Moving To Schema.org; SEOs Now Happy
    In July 2020 we reported that SEOs were not happy that Google was going to deprecate the Structured Data Testing Tool. Well, Google heard that loud and clear and announced that it will instead not deprecate the tool but migrated it off Google and onto Schema.org.
  • Microsoft Bing Launches Holiday Recipe Search Results
    Jordi Ribas, the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Bing, posted about the new Microsoft Bing recipe result experience. He said he is "extremely proud of the Bing recipe team's hard work on the new recipe search query experience - and just in time for the holidays."
  • Google Maps Local Listings Adds Web Search Results
    Google is now showing web search results when you are viewing a local listing in Google Maps. For some reason I thought Google was doing this years and years ago but I cannot find a story I wrote about this (if you find it, let me know in the comments). Brian Barwig spotted this and shared some screen shots on the LocalU blog.
  • Google Tests New Local Pack User Interface Buttons
    Google is testing more changes around the local pack in the search results. On desktop, Google is testing using round buttons as opposed to square buttons. On mobile, Google is testing bubble designs for the tabs, instead of simple text with underlines.
  • Google Office By The Railroad Tracks
    Here is a photo, I think of the Google Zurich office, which is near the railroad. It is a cool show to see the railroad and power lines and of course the graffiti.

