Microsoft Bing Launches Holiday Recipe Search Results

Jordi Ribas, the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Bing, posted about the new Microsoft Bing recipe result experience. He said on Twitter he is "extremely proud of the Bing recipe team's hard work on the new recipe search query experience - and just in time for the holidays."

Here is what the search results look like (click to expand):

The recipe section loads at the top and if you click on a recipe, it opens up a box on the right side that shows you a photo or video, ratings, source, time to make, calories, ingredients, nutrition facts and more. Here is a screen shot:

