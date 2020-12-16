Google Tests New Local Pack User Interface Buttons

Dec 16, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is testing more changes around the local pack in the search results. On desktop, Google is testing using round buttons as opposed to square buttons. On mobile, Google is testing bubble designs for the tabs, instead of simple text with underlines.

Here is the test for the desktop results showing the circle action buttons in the local panel. This looks like the mobile design but on desktop. This was spotted by @FrancastroKW and posted on Twitter:

click for full size

Here is what the normal square buttons looks like to compare:

click for full size

And Mordy Oberstein posted a mobile test for the tabs in these bubble like icons on Twitter:

click for full size

Google always be testing.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

