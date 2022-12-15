Daily Search Forum Recap: December 15, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has released the December 2022 link spam update that now uses SpamBrain AI for link detection and neutralization; we got you covered in our story. Google Question Hub is going away in a month, maybe it is being replaced by the new Content ideas section in Search Console. Google added a remove business profile option in the menu, be careful with it. Google now allows video uploads through Google Maps mobile. Google has product results with information boxes that open up in search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.