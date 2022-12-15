Daily Search Forum Recap: December 15, 2022

Dec 15, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has released the December 2022 link spam update that now uses SpamBrain AI for link detection and neutralization; we got you covered in our story. Google Question Hub is going away in a month, maybe it is being replaced by the new Content ideas section in Search Console. Google added a remove business profile option in the menu, be careful with it. Google now allows video uploads through Google Maps mobile. Google has product results with information boxes that open up in search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Unleashes December 2022 Link Spam Update With SpamBrain AI
    Google began rolling out a revised link spam update on December 14, 2022 named the December 2022 link spam update. This update is new in that it uses SpamBrain AI to "detect both sites buying links, and sites used for the purpose of passing outgoing links," and not just "detect spam directly," Google said.
  • Google Shutting Down Question Hub Next Month
    Google is shutting down the Google Question Hub feature on January 15, 2023 - a month from today. Google officially launched Question Hub in the US two years prior, but it was This feature has been live since 2018, limited to India (Hindi, English), Indonesia (Bahasa Indonesia), and Nigeria (English).
  • Google Business Profile Settings Added "Remove Business Profile"
    Google has recently added a new option to the Google Business Profile settings to remove that business profile. It is named "Removed Business Profile" and will allow you to mark a business as closed or permanently remove the business.
  • New: Video Uploads For Google Reviews On Google Maps App
    Google now allows users to upload videos to their local reviews on mobile. Videos uploads were added to the desktop interface in 20216, but now you can upload videos, in addition to photos, on the mobile interface.
  • Google Product Search Results With Information Boxes That Expand
    Google Search has been super busy with tons of unique and different interfaces for shopping and product-related search results. Here is one, that I am honestly not sure is new because I can replicate it, that shows product information boxes that can be tapped on and more information slides in.
  • Google Holiday Giraffes Scene In GooglePlex Lobby
    Here is a photo from the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. You can see Google put up this holiday scene with giraffes in Santa hats surrounded by snow and winter.

