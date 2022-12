Here is a photo from the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. You can see Google put up this holiday scene with giraffes in Santa hats surrounded by snow and winter.

There is a lot going on there. Not sure why giraffes but hey.

Spotted this via Peter The Greeter on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.