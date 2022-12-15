New: Video Uploads For Google Reviews On Google Maps App

Google now allows users to upload videos to their local reviews on mobile. Videos uploads were added to the desktop interface in 20216, but now you can upload videos, in addition to photos, on the mobile interface within the Google Maps app.

Joy Hawkins posted about this on Twitter saying, "David Hills just posted in our Facebook group that you can now post videos with your reviews on Google. I'm seeing this option now on the Google Maps app."

Here is a screenshot:

I personally see this only when using Google Maps on mobile, but not through the Google Search local panel. That interface seems to currently only have photo upload, without video upload.

Here are more screenshots:

@rustybrick & @JoyanneHawkins Yes, I have also noticed this option on Google Maps app. You can put videos with your reviews on google.



For Referance screenshot- pic.twitter.com/2fhWSOW3N0 — Anuj thaker (@Anuj_Thaker03) December 14, 2022

