Google Business Profile Settings Added "Remove Business Profile"

Dec 15, 2022
Google has recently added a new option to the Google Business Profile settings to remove that business profile. It is named "Removed Business Profile" and will allow you to mark a business as closed or permanently remove the business.

I think I saw this last week but I had no idea it was new, but Claudia T on Twitter said it is new. She said "Once hit you are able to permanently remove all content added by you, and all managers. Kind of dangerous!" Yep.

Here are screenshots:

Step two:

And if you do it, it is supposedly gone forever - I am not testing this:

So be careful and maybe try never to use this and oh, do not give permission to employees to do this...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Google added another option, which makes this a bit easier to manage:

