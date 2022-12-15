Google Business Profile Settings Added "Remove Business Profile"

Google has recently added a new option to the Google Business Profile settings to remove that business profile. It is named "Removed Business Profile" and will allow you to mark a business as closed or permanently remove the business.
I think I saw this last week but I had no idea it was new, but Claudia T on Twitter said it is new. She said "Once hit you are able to permanently remove all content added by you, and all managers. Kind of dangerous!" Yep.
Here are screenshots:
Step two:
And if you do it, it is supposedly gone forever - I am not testing this:
No its gone! Google support says no way to retrieve it.— ClaudiaT (@ClaudiaTomina) December 15, 2022
From what I understand there is no way to reverse it. Only owners can remove the business.— ClaudiaT (@ClaudiaTomina) December 15, 2022
So be careful and maybe try never to use this and oh, do not give permission to employees to do this...
Update: Google added another option, which makes this a bit easier to manage:
This is what I am seeing today! pic.twitter.com/UQLIZ6N2v1— ClaudiaT (@ClaudiaTomina) December 15, 2022