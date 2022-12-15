Google Product Search Results With Information Boxes That Expand

Google Search has been super busy with tons of unique and different interfaces for shopping and product-related search results. Here is one, that I am honestly not sure is new because I can replicate it, that shows product information boxes that can be tapped on and more information slides in.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a video cast on Twitter - he said, "Google is testing a new way with more informational slides for product reviews in detail."

Here is a still photo of it:

Here is his video:

🆕 Google is testing a new way with more informational slides for product reviews in detail. remind me of a ppt slide show.#ecommercebusiness #SEO



↗️ Looks cool to me



📹 Here is video for ref - pic.twitter.com/QUsOzwoJnl — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) December 10, 2022

It is pretty wild to see how Google shows products in its search results these days. If you had shown this to me several years ago, I would have been shocked.

