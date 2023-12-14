Daily Search Forum Recap: December 14, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console's API is delayed. Google Ads new consumer finance policy is a bit overreaching says advertisers. Google Business Profiles suspension emails now let you appeal. Google local reviews has notices for when review posting is turned off. Microsoft wants to bring Deep Search to Copilot/Bing Chat.

Google Search Console API Is Delayed

For the past few days or so it seems that the Google Search Console API has been delayed. There has been complaints about this on social media and in the Google forums. It is not uncommon for Search Console to run into these delays but I see a lot of recent complaints about this, so I am reporting on it.

Google Ads New Consumer Finance Policy Too Overreaching Says Advertiser

A couple of weeks ago, Google introduced a new Google Ads policy saying it won't allow personalization of ads for consumer finance in the United States or Canada. Well, it seems like that policy may be too overreaching and causing headaches for advertisers not even in the consumer finance space.

Microsoft To Bring Deep Search To Bing Chat / Copilot But It Is Way Too Slow Now

Microsoft is working to bring its new Deep Search feature to Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat. The issue is, (1) Deep Search is only available to a limited number of searchers in Bing Search and (2) it is way too slow to bring it to a chat interface.

Google Business Profile Suspension Emails Add Appeal Option

Google has added to the new Google Business Profile suspension emails the ability to make an appeal request, right from the email. The latest update was that the emails showed details on why your business was suspended but now Google gives you a blue appeals button to fight back on that suspension.

Google Local Notice When Review Posting Is Turned Off

At the beginning of this year we covered the updated posting restrictions guidelines for Google Maps where Google said they can turn off posting for a particular place. Well, we are now seeing an example of that in action, where Google is testing the reviewer that posting has been turned off.

Google NYC Chanukah Party For Jewglers

Here are some photos from the Google office in New York City of the chanukah party they had for Jewglers. Jewglers are Jewish Googlers. I found this photo on Instagram.

