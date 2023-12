Here are some photos from the Google office in New York City of the chanukah party they had for Jewglers. Jewglers are Jewish Googlers.

We've seen many menorahs at Google over the years.

I found this photo on Instagram.

Tonight is the last night of Chanukah - Happy Chanukah to all that celebrate.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.