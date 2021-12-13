Daily Search Forum Recap: December 13, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Over the weekend, Google sent out tons of notifications through Search Console about coverage issues related to redirect errors - it seems like a bug. Google's search results are still insanely volatile and we are not sure why. Google said it might finish rolling out the mobile-first indexing completely by the end of the first half of this year, maybe. Google now officially allows hotels to use Google Posts in a limited way. Google rolled out full width image packs and also the autocomplete search suggestions seem to be live.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

9 Questions to Help You Prioritize Content Creation [Template], Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.