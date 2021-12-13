Daily Search Forum Recap: December 13, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Over the weekend, Google sent out tons of notifications through Search Console about coverage issues related to redirect errors - it seems like a bug. Google's search results are still insanely volatile and we are not sure why. Google said it might finish rolling out the mobile-first indexing completely by the end of the first half of this year, maybe. Google now officially allows hotels to use Google Posts in a limited way. Google rolled out full width image packs and also the autocomplete search suggestions seem to be live.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Tracking Tools Continue Showing Major Volatility
Pretty much all the tools that automatically track the volatility and changes in the Google search results are still showing major volatility. It is unusual because the November core update should be long done and the product reviews update shouldn't be this volatile - or at least not at this point.
- Google Investigating Mass Notices From Search Console Coverage Issue Redirect Errors
Over the past 24 hours or so, Google has sent me dozens of notices from sites I have verified Google Search Console properties with. The notices say "New Coverage issue detected" and the specific error is a "redirect error." Google said it is looking into why all these notices went out.
- Google May Finish Mobile-First Indexing Switch Over By July 2022
As you know, Google has dropped its deadline to switch all sites to mobile-first indexing after missing its self-directed deadlines multiple times in the past. But John Mueller of Google said in a video on Friday that he is guessing that Google will finish up with the mobile-first indexing process by the first half of the year, so by July 2022?
- Google Full Width Autocomplete Search Suggestions
Google has been testing showing more in the autocomplete search suggestions drop down bar as you type since September 2020 and then more so again in August 2021. Now it seems like the full width autocomplete search suggestions with people also ask and people also search for is rolling out.
- Google Search Full Width Image Pack Results Interface Live
It seems like Google also has made the full width image pack results live over the past few days. Brodie Clark said this went live when Google went live with the full width local pack and map results. I did not ask Google for confirmation but it seems to come up all the time for any searches on photos.
- Official: Google Now Allows Hotels To Use Google Posts
In July we saw a number of hotels and hospitality business listings say they are seeing the ability to use Google Posts but Google we were told it might be a bug and not a feature. Well, it was a feature Google was testing, because now hotels can use Google Posts officially.
- Vlog #150: Joseph Goldsmith On Impressions Of SEO Personalities & These Vlogs
In part one, we spoke about Joseph Goldsmith and video production topics. In part two, we spoke about his views of SEO as a video guy. In part three, I asked him about his impressions about SEO personalities and the SEO industry...
- I Am A Big Deal On Google Maps Decal From 2018
Here is a photo from Traci C at Google next to a Google decal that says "I am a big deal on Google Maps." This is from 2018 but Traci shared it now because she is moving jobs within Google and leaving
Other Great Search Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
