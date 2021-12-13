I Am A Big Deal On Google Maps Decal From 2018

Here is a photo from Traci C at Google next to a Google decal that says "I am a big deal on Google Maps." This is from 2018 but Traci shared it now because she is moving jobs within Google and leaving the role of program manager on Google Maps and Local Guides team.

She posted more about this change not just on Instagram and in the Local Guides forums.

I love people who help others in forums - so this is special.

