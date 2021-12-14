Google Food?

Here is a photo I found on Instagram of Google branded food. Or at least the food is labeled with the Google logo and Google name. The red lunch box says "a little help at home, like only Google can."

There is a sandwich next to it, wrapped and sealed with the G super logo sticker. Then a sign that says "today's donuts were made locally by Johnny Doughnuts."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.