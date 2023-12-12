Daily Search Forum Recap: December 12, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google will likely rename parasite SEO to some other term. Google said having an about this source feature doesn't mean you'll rank better. There is a huge surge of complaints around the video not in main content change, showing huge drops in Google Search performance. Bing Chat is rolling out a notebook feature. Google Shopping shows the loyalty or membership button in the search results.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Video Is Not The Main Content Of The Page Error Spike
There has been a surge in complaints from site owners and publishers who are seeing the "Video is not the main content of the page" error in the video indexing section of Google Search Console. This should come as no surprise to many of you who read here, as Google told us this may occur with the new expanded video guidelines.
- Google To Rename "Parasite SEO" In Near Future
There has been a bit of controversy over the name parasite SEO in the industry and Google itself doesn't like the term either. So they said they will be renaming parasite SEO to some new term in the near future.
- Google: About The Source Information Doesn't Mean You Rank Better
There was a complaint on X from a publisher who said Google is not showing details in the "About this site," "About the source" section in the Google Search results for their site. Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, responded that not having information about your site there doesn't mean your site will rank better or worse.
- Bing Chat / Copilot Now Testing Notebook Feature
Microsoft Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat, is currently testing a notebook feature and hopes to fully roll out that feature in a "few weeks." This began testing when Microsoft announced a bunch of Copilot features and the Deep Search feature, a week ago.
- Google Shopping Results Listings Membership Extension?
A month ago we reported that Google Shopping results had a space for joining membership programs from stores. Now Google is showing these in some shopping listings (not ads) as extensions or rich results of some sorts.
- Google Holiday Market
Google held a holiday market at its Dublin office the other week. I saw photos of merchants selling carpets, art, clothing, winter wear and much more. Here are some of those photos embedded below.
