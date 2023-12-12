Google Shopping Results Listings Membership Extension?

A month ago we reported that Google Shopping results had a space for joining membership programs from stores. Now Google is showing these in some shopping listings (not ads) as extensions or rich results of some sorts.

We learned that this is not an ad, but a feature within Merchant Center. Ginny Marvin from Google told us, "It's not an ad, which are always labeled. This feature is part of the merchant loyalty program that merchants can join via Google Merchant Center." You can learn about this program over here.

That being said, Brian Freiesleben posted an example on X:

Here is the post:

That's a lot of SERP real estate for those with loyalty programs setup in GMC 👀 pic.twitter.com/TzehFSq4Rn — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) December 8, 2023

It seems like something any merchant who has membership or loyalty programs should be utilizing, no?

