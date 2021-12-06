Daily Search Forum Recap: December 6, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google December 2021 product reviews update is really big, really shaking things up according to the tracking tools and some of the industry chatter - it is a big update. Google Ads campaign experiments no longer require drafts. Google AdSense is mass disabling accounts for inactivity. Google Ads has new election and political ad policies. Google is testing a newish top stories user interface. Google is also testing a box to show the latest images at the top. Plus, part two of my vlog with Jo is out.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- December Google Product Reviews Update Is Lit
As you all know, Google launched a new algorithm update on December 1st named the December 2021 product reviews update. Since then, the tracking tools have been off the charts showing insane levels of volatility and that volatility has continued through the weekend. The chatter is not as insane, when comparing what we are seeing with the tools.
- Google Ads Experiments No Longer To Require Drafts Requirement
Google seems to be rolling out a new Google Ads experiments workflow that drops the need to use campaign drafts. George Nguyen reported this at Search Engine Land with the help of Dario from the Marketing O'Clock and it seems to be something Google is slowly rolling out or testing.
- Google Ads Election & Political Ad Policy Changes For 2022
Google posted a number of new Google Ads policy changes that take place in January and February 2022 around political and election based content in ads. Google is ending the election ads exemption, creating new election ad serving options, won't be accepting W9s for verification and more.
- Google AdSense Deactivating Accounts For Inactivity Again
Google is once again deactivating accounts for inactivity. Google AdSense sent out emails last week to AdSense publishers and YouTube publishers saying your AdSense account has been deactivated due to inactivity.
- Google Tests New Top Stories Layouts Again
Google is once again testing new layouts for the top stories section of the Google Search results. This includes not just the box carousel at the top but also double deckers, large image story with smaller image stories, and more variations.
- Google Image Search Tests Latest Section For New Images
Google Image Search seems to be testing a new feature to group images by type of search filter. Here is a screenshot from Mordy Oberstein showing a new section for "latest" images. Google added a latest filter to image search in 2017 but now Google is testing to show a latest box for some queries at some times.
- Vlog #149: Joseph Goldsmith On His View Of SEO As A Video Guy
In part one, we spoke about Joseph Goldsmith and video production topics. In part two, we speak more about SEO topics, mostly about what his clients do around SEO...
- Google Brazil Water View Area
Here is a photo from the Google Brazil office showing a really nice area by the water part of the campus. This was shared on Instagram, you can see the full size images there.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google has a new look 👀 on a mobile using chrome, at least. The search bar pops out more. Triggers for SERPs with knowledge panels, as well. cc: @rustybrick https://t.co/l8UxgyosYs, Eoghan O'Sullivan on Twitter
- A friendly reminder that the AdWords API will sunset in April 2022. The Google Ads API supports more functionality and features, including Performance Max campaigns and Keyword Planner. If you haven’t migrated yet, plan to d, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- When you listen to SEO podcasts (doesn't have to be mine), how much do you like to hear about the speaker's personal life? I like sharing about what is going on in my life and business, but I often wonder if most just want the SE, Marie Haynes on Twitter
- "Some results have been removed" - Site dropped from Bing SERPs, WebmasterWorld
- Interesting, Google is currently testing a new mobile format for 'Short Videos'. This test looks very similar to the 'Visual Stories' unit, which is exclusively for Web Stories. 'Short Videos' is for uploads to TikTok, FB, YT, Brodie Clark on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads issue resulted in spend fluctuations for tROAS and Maximize Conversion Value bid strategies on December 2
- December 6: The latest jobs in search marketing
- Google Ads API supports Performance Max campaigns, Keyword Planner and recommendations
- Google Ads ditches campaign drafts in updated experiments page
- Google confirms a bug with Google Ads Editor image uploads
Other Great Search Stories:
Feedback:
