Daily Search Forum Recap: December 6, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google December 2021 product reviews update is really big, really shaking things up according to the tracking tools and some of the industry chatter - it is a big update. Google Ads campaign experiments no longer require drafts. Google AdSense is mass disabling accounts for inactivity. Google Ads has new election and political ad policies. Google is testing a newish top stories user interface. Google is also testing a box to show the latest images at the top. Plus, part two of my vlog with Jo is out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Google app tests more conventional Search bar, 9to5Google

Other Search

Celebrating Pizza, Google

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.