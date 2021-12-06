Daily Search Forum Recap: December 6, 2021

Dec 6, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google December 2021 product reviews update is really big, really shaking things up according to the tracking tools and some of the industry chatter - it is a big update. Google Ads campaign experiments no longer require drafts. Google AdSense is mass disabling accounts for inactivity. Google Ads has new election and political ad policies. Google is testing a newish top stories user interface. Google is also testing a box to show the latest images at the top. Plus, part two of my vlog with Jo is out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • December Google Product Reviews Update Is Lit
    As you all know, Google launched a new algorithm update on December 1st named the December 2021 product reviews update. Since then, the tracking tools have been off the charts showing insane levels of volatility and that volatility has continued through the weekend. The chatter is not as insane, when comparing what we are seeing with the tools.
  • Google Ads Experiments No Longer To Require Drafts Requirement
    Google seems to be rolling out a new Google Ads experiments workflow that drops the need to use campaign drafts. George Nguyen reported this at Search Engine Land with the help of Dario from the Marketing O'Clock and it seems to be something Google is slowly rolling out or testing.
  • Google Ads Election & Political Ad Policy Changes For 2022
    Google posted a number of new Google Ads policy changes that take place in January and February 2022 around political and election based content in ads. Google is ending the election ads exemption, creating new election ad serving options, won't be accepting W9s for verification and more.
  • Google AdSense Deactivating Accounts For Inactivity Again
    Google is once again deactivating accounts for inactivity. Google AdSense sent out emails last week to AdSense publishers and YouTube publishers saying your AdSense account has been deactivated due to inactivity.
  • Google Tests New Top Stories Layouts Again
    Google is once again testing new layouts for the top stories section of the Google Search results. This includes not just the box carousel at the top but also double deckers, large image story with smaller image stories, and more variations.
  • Google Image Search Tests Latest Section For New Images
    Google Image Search seems to be testing a new feature to group images by type of search filter. Here is a screenshot from Mordy Oberstein showing a new section for "latest" images. Google added a latest filter to image search in 2017 but now Google is testing to show a latest box for some queries at some times.
  • Vlog #149: Joseph Goldsmith On His View Of SEO As A Video Guy
    In part one, we spoke about Joseph Goldsmith and video production topics. In part two, we speak more about SEO topics, mostly about what his clients do around SEO...
  • Google Brazil Water View Area
    Here is a photo from the Google Brazil office showing a really nice area by the water part of the campus. This was shared on Instagram, you can see the full size images there.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #149: Joseph Goldsmith On His View Of SEO As A Video Guy
 
blog comments powered by Disqus