Google Image Search Tests Latest Section For New Images

Dec 6, 2021
Google Image Search seems to be testing a new feature to group images by type of search filter. Here is a screenshot from Mordy Oberstein showing a new section for "latest" images.

Google added a latest filter to image search in 2017 but now Google is testing to show a latest box for some queries at some times.

Mordy shared a screenshot of this on Twitter:

I guess in some cases, Google highlighting latest and fresh images, makes sense.

Does this mean having fresh new images for some queries makes sense? Not many people get a lot of traffic from Google Image search these days but it might be worth testing out...

