Daily Search Forum Recap: December 3, 2021

Google Shopping Ads had a potential bug that showed negative prices in the shopping search results. Google Ads Editor has a bug with the image ad uploader. Google Business Profiles now lets healthcare providers set the insurances they take and languages they speak. Google Search has a localized language carrousel, it is super interesting. Google's John Mueller gave SEO advice from Jurassic Park. Also, make sure to catch this week's SEO video recap, I cover a lot of the news in more interesting detail.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update, Google Product Reviews Update, Google Mobile First Indexing, Algorithm Hell & 18 Years
An insane week to end an insane month of Google changes is how to sum up this SEO video recap. Google finished rolling out the November 2021 core update on Tuesday afternoon, November 30th. So you know, 60% of SEOs said they didn't see changes with that core update...
- Google Shopping Ads With Negative Prices
Zac Stafford posted a screenshot on Twitter of his client's ads showing negative prices in the Google Search shopping ad results. He said Google auto generated promotions using old codes with discounts greater than the product value.
- Healthcare Providers Add Insurance & Languages To Google Business Profile
Google now lets searchers filter the local search listings for healthcare providers; facilities, doctors, etc by the types of insurances accepted and if they speak your language. So make sure, if you run search marketing for a healthcare organization to set those in your Google Business Profile.
- Google Ads Editor Confirmed Bug With Image Ad Uploads
Google has confirmed a bug with Google Ads Editor version 1.8 and the image ad uploads feature. The AdsLiaison said on Twitter "the team is aware of a recent issue that may be impacting image ad uploads in Editor and is working to address it."
- Google Search Localized Language Carousel, Despite Language Of Query
Praveen Sharma shared a screenshot of a new carousel in the Google mobile search results that shows localized language content based on the location of the searcher, despite the language of the query entered. In this example, Praveen's query was in English but Google showed him results in Hindi based on his location.
- Google's John Mueller Offers Jurassic Park SEO Advice
John Mueller of Google gave a nice one liner of SEO advice using the movie Jurassic Park. He said on Twitter "It's a bit like Jurassic Park. Technically, you can do a lot of things. But should you?"
- Empty Google Googleplex Office
Louis Gray and some other Googlers have been heading back to the office recently, we've seen lots of photos of this. But the offices are still pretty empty, Here is a photo of the empty office from th
Feedback:
