Daily Search Forum Recap: December 3, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Shopping Ads had a potential bug that showed negative prices in the shopping search results. Google Ads Editor has a bug with the image ad uploader. Google Business Profiles now lets healthcare providers set the insurances they take and languages they speak. Google Search has a localized language carrousel, it is super interesting. Google's John Mueller gave SEO advice from Jurassic Park. Also, make sure to catch this week's SEO video recap, I cover a lot of the news in more interesting detail.

Why you should add links to a new post as soon as possible, Yoast

Google Business Profiles Bugs and Fixes - December 2021, Local University

Search local stores and more with Microsoft Bing, Bing Search Blog

