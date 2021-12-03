Google Search Localized Language Carousel, Despite Language Of Query

Praveen Sharma shared a screenshot of a new carousel in the Google mobile search results that shows localized language content based on the location of the searcher, despite the language of the query entered. In this example, Praveen's query was in English but Google showed him results in Hindi based on his location.

The screenshot Praveen shared on Twitter shows the results and an overlay explaining "Why are some results in Hindi? It looks like this search is coming from Haryana, where Hindi is commonly spoken."

How cool is that?

Here are more screenshots from Praveen:

