Google's John Mueller Offers Jurassic Park SEO Advice

Dec 3, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (6) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

John Mueller of Google gave a nice one liner of SEO advice using the movie Jurassic Park. He said on Twitter "It's a bit like Jurassic Park. Technically, you can do a lot of things. But should you?"

The GIF he posted on Twitter was fun as well:

The question he was responding to could be anything really but in this specific case it was around not using flexible sampling and instead he said his client, a "website owner wants SEO but with articles locked up tighter than a sphincter mid conniption and it'll just harm user experience."

Sometimes you might just want to say no, that is not a great idea.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Healthcare Providers Add Insurance & Languages To Google Business Profile
 
blog comments powered by Disqus