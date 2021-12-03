Google's John Mueller Offers Jurassic Park SEO Advice

John Mueller of Google gave a nice one liner of SEO advice using the movie Jurassic Park. He said on Twitter "It's a bit like Jurassic Park. Technically, you can do a lot of things. But should you?"

The GIF he posted on Twitter was fun as well:

It's a bit like Jurassic Park. Technically, you can do a lot of things. But should you? pic.twitter.com/7oEKnWBMw7 — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) November 29, 2021

The question he was responding to could be anything really but in this specific case it was around not using flexible sampling and instead he said his client, a "website owner wants SEO but with articles locked up tighter than a sphincter mid conniption and it'll just harm user experience."

Sometimes you might just want to say no, that is not a great idea.

