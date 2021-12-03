Healthcare Providers Add Insurance & Languages To Google Business Profile

Google now lets searchers filter the local search listings for healthcare providers; facilities, doctors, etc by the types of insurances accepted and if they speak your language. So make sure, if you run search marketing for a healthcare organization to set those in your Google Business Profile.

Google said that finding a doctor in the U.S. who accepts your health insurance is often a top priority - that is true. Now when searching in Google for a specific provider, the searchers can check which insurance networks that they might accept. And you can also filter providers nearby who accept Medicare — a health plan predominantly for people over the age of 65.

You can also see if that healthcare facility speaks your language, Google added the option for healthcare professionals to let prospective patients know what languages are spoken at their office. Google supports over a dozen languages represented, including Spanish and American Sign Language.

Again, you can update these details if you have a verified Google Business Profile for the healthcare facility.

We're making it easier to make more informed choices about your health, including:

🏥 Finding in-network care with new filters

🧑‍⚕️Ensuring Search information about local doctors is up-to-date

🗣️Learn what languages are spoken at the office



