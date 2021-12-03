Google Shopping Ads With Negative Prices

Dec 3, 2021
Zac Stafford posted a screenshot on Twitter of his client's ads showing negative prices in the Google Search shopping ad results. He said Google auto generated promotions using old codes with discounts greater than the product value.

You can see here, that the Jellycat pacifier normally costs $20 but with a code, you will be paid $27.95 to buy this. Here is the screenshot:

Zac said his client was very unhappy and disappointed with this outcome.

The best part, it seems like Google did this automatically using the Google Ads machine learning stuff. Here is a screenshot from Zac showing "modified by Google."

Not a good thing - I wonder if Google has an explanation for this?

Here is Google's response:

