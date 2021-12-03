Empty Google Googleplex Office

Empty Google Office

Louis Gray and some other Googlers have been heading back to the office recently, we've seen lots of photos of this. But the offices are still pretty empty, Here is a photo of the empty office from Louis Gray from this week.

The best part is that Satyajeet Salgar said he was in a meeting room and got thrown out, which hasn't happened in over two years he said. Here is that conversation below via Twitter:

