Empty Google Googleplex Office

Louis Gray and some other Googlers have been heading back to the office recently, we've seen lots of photos of this. But the offices are still pretty empty, Here is a photo of the empty office from Louis Gray from this week.

The best part is that Satyajeet Salgar said he was in a meeting room and got thrown out, which hasn't happened in over two years he said. Here is that conversation below via Twitter:

Maybe finish your meetings 5 minutes before the half hour as Larry intended, sir. — Louis Gray (@louisgray) November 30, 2021

I am saying find many other empty floors and conference rooms in other buildings, sir.



Or better yet, build your own office like you would a home fort out of abandoned items. pic.twitter.com/6x2o64Quiy — Louis Gray (@louisgray) November 30, 2021

Do I look like press@google.com to you? pic.twitter.com/bsnmJx31w5 — Louis Gray (@louisgray) November 30, 2021

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.