Google Ads Editor Confirmed Bug With Image Ad Uploads

Google has confirmed a bug with Google Ads Editor version 1.8 and the image ad uploads feature. The AdsLiaison said on Twitter "the team is aware of a recent issue that may be impacting image ad uploads in Editor and is working to address it."

So if you are having issues with uploading image ads using the Google Ads Editor, you are not alone, Google is aware of it. Google added that they are working on a fix, Google said the team is "working to address it."

Downgrading to AdWords Editor version 1.7 won't help, Google said "changing versions won’t help in this case."

Here are the tweets complaining about this:

Hi Josh, The team is aware of a recent issue that may be impacting image ad uploads in Editor and is working to address it. Changing versions won’t help in this case. I’ve passed this along and will let you know if I learn anything new. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) December 2, 2021

