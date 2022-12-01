Daily Search Forum Recap: December 1, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google updated the Discover reports in Google Search Console to improve accuracy. Google sued some of the companies that impersonated Google and tried to scam small businesses by claiming their Google Business Profile. Google AdSense launched new side rail ads. Google is testing a new maps interface within Search. Google now says the URL language does not need to match the content language.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Sues Company That Impersonates Google Through Scammy Telemarketing Calls
Google announced it has filed a lawsuit against "scammers who sought to defraud hundreds of small businesses by impersonating Google through telemarketing calls." You know, the calls from "Google" asking you to claim your business or update your business information.
- Google Tests Map Interface Within Search Result Snippets For That Company
Google is testing placing the map of the business you searched for in the search results area under the snippet(s) for that listing. Google is also testing a slightly updated local panel on the right side.
- New Google AdSense Format: Side Rail Ads
Google has announced a new AdSense ad format named side rail ads. Side rail ads stick to the sides of your web pages when the user viewing the page is on a widescreen device, such as a desktop computer.
- Google: URLs Don't Have To Be In Same Language As Content Of The Page
Back in 2015, Google said the URL should be in the same language as the content of the page. But now, Alan Kent from Google said the URL doesn't have to be in the same language as the content of the page.
- Google Improved The Search Console Discover Performance Report
Google has annotated the Discover performance report in Google Search Console, saying the report has been improved. Specifically, Google said it improved the system for counting clicks and impressions within Google Discover.
- Massive Google Maps Hallway At Pier 57
Google's new Pier 57 location in New York City has this long hallway that makes you feel like you are walking through and on a Google Maps screen.
