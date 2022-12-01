Daily Search Forum Recap: December 1, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated the Discover reports in Google Search Console to improve accuracy. Google sued some of the companies that impersonated Google and tried to scam small businesses by claiming their Google Business Profile. Google AdSense launched new side rail ads. Google is testing a new maps interface within Search. Google now says the URL language does not need to match the content language.

