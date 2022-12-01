Massive Google Maps Hallway At Pier 57

Google's new Pier 57 location in New York City has this long hallway that makes you feel like you are walking through and on a Google Maps screen.

I spotted this on Instagram who said "There’s something very serene about walking through #googlemaps at #google Loved this tour!" Yep!

Oh, it looks like this hallway can change, which makes sense:

