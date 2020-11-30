Daily Search Forum Recap: November 30, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Yes, Anchor Text Is A Google Ranking Factor
I am a bit surprised I am writing this but yes, anchor text is a signal Google uses for ranking purposes. Yes, Google can ignore spammy links that try to manipulate rankings but normal anchor text does help Google rank a page for what the anchor text says about the page. Hence giving Google more context about the page.
- Google: Why It May Appear Your JavaScript Page Is Not Fully Rendered Before Indexed
Mark Williams-Cook posted the results of an SEO Twitter poll that said most believe Google does not fully render a JavaScript page/document prior to ranking. In fact, the results showed that almost 70% of SEOs felt those pages were not always rendered prior to Google indexing them.
- Google Search Podcast Carousel Updated With Larger Graphics
A couple of weeks ago Google started to test a new design for displaying podcasts in Google Search. The new design adds larger images and longer descriptions of the podcast episode.
- Google: Longer Anchor Text Is Not Better But May Provide More Context
On Friday, Google's John Mueller was asked if longer or better anchor text is better. Anchor text are the words in the hyperlink, so the underlined blue link (in many cases). John said longer versus shorter anchor text is not better or worse, it just gives Google more or less context about the page it is linking to.
- Vlog #96: Elie Orgel On Writing Unique Robust Content That Ranks Well In Google (Part Two)
In part two of my interview with Elie Orgel (you can see part one here) we talked about how to get content and data that Google has not indexed yet. A lot of governmental web sites and portals do provide data exports and weird charting solutions that Google has not indexed...
- Vintage GoTo Beach Towel
