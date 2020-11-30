Vintage GoTo Beach Towel

Here is a photo that was taken and uploaded to Flickr back on October 8, 2013 taken on an iPhone 5 of a classic and vintage GoTo.com beach towel. GoTo was in 1997, it rebranded to Overture in 2001, became Yahoo Search Marketing in 2003 and then Yahoo Gemini in 2014. GoTo was the first pay per click ad platform for search results.

Got all that history? Well, here is a beach towel the company had probably back in the late 1990s.

