Vlog #96: Elie Orgel On Writing Unique Robust Content That Ranks Well In Google (Part Two)

In part two of my interview with Elie Orgel (you can see part one here) we talked about how to get content and data that Google has not indexed yet. A lot of governmental web sites and portals do provide data exports and weird charting solutions that Google has not indexed. You just take that data and mash it up in a useful way.

Then when it comes to content, he can use this data to come up with long-form content. He often looks at Google search to find what ranks on that page for a query, breaks it down into topics and not only covers the first five topics but covers more of them so he can be the best piece of content on the keyword. In short, provide the most comprehensive piece of content on the topic out there. He said this is especially the case with law, he said a lot of people want to DIY law, do it yourself law. Identify content that people would find value in that has not been written about yet.

We then briefly talked about what is hot in the law firm he is working on now, including expungement. Of course, I brought that back into SEO by talking about online reputation management.

He then ended it on how to do well with SEO for law firms. In short, focus on a niche and be an expert in that niche and then move on.

You can learn more about Elie Orgel on LinkedIn or ElieOrgel.com.

