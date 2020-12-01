Gary Illyes, Martin Splitt & Aurora Morales From Google Zurich Have Dinner

So here is a photo that Gary Illyes from Google shared of him and a couple of his colleagues from the Google Zurich office having dinner together. You can see Martin Splitt and Aurora Morales with him.

I cannot fully make out what was being served for dinner outside of the bowl of olives but I hear Gary is a pretty impressive cook.

It is also weird to see them together during these times.

Update: This was lunch, not dinner:

this is fake news. it was lunch — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) December 1, 2020

He shared this photo on Twitter.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.