Google Search Podcast Carousel Updated With Larger Graphics

Nov 30, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
A couple of weeks ago Google started to test a new design for displaying podcasts in Google Search. The new design adds larger images and longer descriptions of the podcast episode.

Here are screen shots from Mordy Oberstein on Twitter and Jason Barnard on Twitter:

New design:

click for full size

Old design:

click for full size

This has not been fully rolled out yet, it seems to be still be in testing mode. I can replicate the new design in some browsers but not all and not at all times.

Here is another screen shot:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

