Google Search Podcast Carousel Updated With Larger Graphics

A couple of weeks ago Google started to test a new design for displaying podcasts in Google Search. The new design adds larger images and longer descriptions of the podcast episode.

Here are screen shots from Mordy Oberstein on Twitter and Jason Barnard on Twitter:

New design:

Old design:

This has not been fully rolled out yet, it seems to be still be in testing mode. I can replicate the new design in some browsers but not all and not at all times.

Here is another screen shot:

Update on my Tweet yesterday about the podcast carousel's larger cards...



It seems to depend on the KW.



If you include 'podcast' in the query you get the larger cards! #SEO pic.twitter.com/ZNn7675yF0 — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) November 17, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.