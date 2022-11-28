Daily Search Forum Recap: November 28, 2022

Nov 28, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Did we have yet another Google search ranking algorithm update this weekend - hard to say with the Thanksgiving holiday. Google said there is no SEO compliance score. So many SEOs simply don't know guest posting is against Google's guidelines. Google local reviews has a bar for positive and negative mentions. Bing is testing favicons in the people also ask. And I have a new vlog with Jeremy Meindl on more of the search spam side.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Thanksgiving Holiday Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - Maybe...
    For the past several weekends, I've been reporting about a Google search ranking algorithm update that hit on a Friday and continued throughout the weekend. Well, last weekend was the Thanksgiving holiday in the US and I did see some signs of a possible Google Search ranking algorithm update - but truth is, it is unlikely that Google pushed something out on a Friday of Thanksgiving.
  • So Many SEOs Just Don't Know Guest Post Links Should Be Nofollowed
    The other day, I covered a poll that showed about half of SEOs still use guest posting for SEO purposes. Then a few days later, an SEO asked John Mueller about something and John told him that the guest post links should be nofollowed, and the SEO was shocked.
  • Bing Tests Favicons In Front Of People Also Ask
    Microsoft Bing is testing placing a favicon or icon of some sort in front of the people also ask results. The screenshot example below is from Frank Standtmann, a German-based SEO, who showed Wikipedia and other sites' favicon being placed before the people also ask results in Bing's search results.
  • Google: There Is No SEO Compliance Score
    Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, said there is no such thing as an SEO compliance score from Google. He said instead think about avoiding technical errors, don't spam, and use best practices for your content.
  • Google Local Reviews Bar Representing Positive Vs. Unfavorable Mentions
    Google lets you dive into some of the reviews on a business listing, so if you say show me the reviews of the bar in a hotel, Google will let you do that. Now, when you do that, Google will add a bar that shows you the positive versus unfavorable mentions of that bar in that venue.
  • Vlog #199: Jeremy Meindl On Churn and Burn SEO & No Linking Back-Linking
    In part one, we learned about Jeremy Meindl, why he loves pushing the line in SEO and how he never was caught with any of his SEO spam efforts. In part two we talk more about that, specifically...
  • New Google Glass Structure With Stained Glass At GooglePlex
    Here is a photo I found at the GooglePlex of a new structure that is partially made of stained glass windows. Michael who posted this on Instagram wrote "New glass sculpture up at google campus. Look

