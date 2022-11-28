Daily Search Forum Recap: November 28, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Did we have yet another Google search ranking algorithm update this weekend - hard to say with the Thanksgiving holiday. Google said there is no SEO compliance score. So many SEOs simply don't know guest posting is against Google's guidelines. Google local reviews has a bar for positive and negative mentions. Bing is testing favicons in the people also ask. And I have a new vlog with Jeremy Meindl on more of the search spam side.
- Thanksgiving Holiday Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - Maybe...
For the past several weekends, I've been reporting about a Google search ranking algorithm update that hit on a Friday and continued throughout the weekend. Well, last weekend was the Thanksgiving holiday in the US and I did see some signs of a possible Google Search ranking algorithm update - but truth is, it is unlikely that Google pushed something out on a Friday of Thanksgiving.
- So Many SEOs Just Don't Know Guest Post Links Should Be Nofollowed
The other day, I covered a poll that showed about half of SEOs still use guest posting for SEO purposes. Then a few days later, an SEO asked John Mueller about something and John told him that the guest post links should be nofollowed, and the SEO was shocked.
- Bing Tests Favicons In Front Of People Also Ask
Microsoft Bing is testing placing a favicon or icon of some sort in front of the people also ask results. The screenshot example below is from Frank Standtmann, a German-based SEO, who showed Wikipedia and other sites' favicon being placed before the people also ask results in Bing's search results.
- Google: There Is No SEO Compliance Score
Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, said there is no such thing as an SEO compliance score from Google. He said instead think about avoiding technical errors, don't spam, and use best practices for your content.
- Google Local Reviews Bar Representing Positive Vs. Unfavorable Mentions
Google lets you dive into some of the reviews on a business listing, so if you say show me the reviews of the bar in a hotel, Google will let you do that. Now, when you do that, Google will add a bar that shows you the positive versus unfavorable mentions of that bar in that venue.
- Vlog #199: Jeremy Meindl On Churn and Burn SEO & No Linking Back-Linking
In part one, we learned about Jeremy Meindl, why he loves pushing the line in SEO and how he never was caught with any of his SEO spam efforts. In part two we talk more about that, specifically...
- New Google Glass Structure With Stained Glass At GooglePlex
Here is a photo I found at the GooglePlex of a new structure that is partially made of stained glass windows. Michael who posted this on Instagram wrote "New glass sculpture up at google campus. Look
- API endpoint update from Google, Local Search Forum
- Google dedicated short video section for Hill station as "Discover x" I have noticing this only in hill station. In general it's Short Videos., Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- For site-merges & splits, the change of address isn't really suited. It also means that we can't "1:1" move all the signals over to the new domain, so it's likely to take a bit, John Mueller on Twitter
- For the restaurant business, google business profile are more interactive. Have you seen this "New View menu and order food". cc- @rustybrick @JohnMu @JoyanneHawkins For referance, attached screenshot, Anuj thaker on Twitter
- I would try to keep them busy, if you can do that with minimal effort. Like, I bet they can't make one million links -- ask them to pro, John Mueller on Twitter
- Is there significantly new content? Then update the dates. Is there no significantly new content? Then don't update the dates. We see a lot of spam & low-quality content that just arbitrarily, John Mueller on Twitter
- Regardless of the kind of business that you run, if you want it to succeed, you have to put in a lot of work in the beginning. You could make the best pies in the world, and if people tas, John Mueller on Twitter
