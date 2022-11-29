Lizzi Sassman's Dog Co-Stars With John Mueller In Google Video

Expect a video, a Christmas video, from Google shortly, where John Mueller maybe gives his news weather report with a Christmas theme. But a special co-star on that video might just be Lizzi Sassman's dog. John shared a photo of this behind-the-scenes event from the tapping (if people call it that anymore).

By the way, the dog is named Molly.

You can see the original on Mastodon.

