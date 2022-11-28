Google: There Is No SEO Compliance Score

Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, said there is no such thing as an SEO compliance score from Google. He said instead think about avoiding technical errors, don't spam, and use best practices for your content.

Danny Sullivan wrote this on Mastodon saying "There is no "SEO compliance" score."

Danny also added that the "Search Essentials is covering things we've long said: 1) avoid technical errors that prevent indexing content. 2) don't spam. 3) consider some best practices about producing content meant for humans."

But despite Google having debugging tools for websites that may offer some SEO score, Google Search does not have any SEO compliance score you need to beat to rank in Google Search.

I should note, I don't think the person who posted this thought there is a specific score that Google uses here.

