Bing Tests Favicons In Front Of People Also Ask

Microsoft Bing is testing placing a favicon or icon of some sort in front of the people also ask results. The screenshot example below is from Frank Standtmann, a German-based SEO, who showed Wikipedia and other sites' favicon being placed before the people also ask results in Bing's search results.

Here is his screenshot:

It definitely makes the people also ask lines stand out more in the Bing search results...

Forum discussion at Twitter.