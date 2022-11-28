Vlog #199: Jeremy Meindl On Churn and Burn SEO & No Linking Back-Linking

In part one, we learned about Jeremy Meindl, why he loves pushing the line in SEO and how he never was caught with any of his SEO spam efforts. In part two we talk more about that, specifically, he said sometimes with Google what is old is new again. Sometimes he just pushes as hard as possible for fun.

Transparency with his clients is super important and sometimes he will encourage clients to take more risky steps but in a safer way, he said. You can use third-party sites and not touch or risk your own site, he explained. The old fashion churn and burn SEO strategy.

Jeremy said his talking about this topic publicly might result in his site being hit and he seemed excited by that possibility, which is cool.

But he does not use the same Google accounts across his client sites or his own sites. He is super safe with that, he said.

Then he moved onto no-link backlinking, which is basically creating personas on the web and then seeing how much of an impact that author, the fake author, had on search. So you build up a fake person across the site, with LinkedIn profiles, Facebook, etc. Then they took it by just placing URLs, and links, without them being a hyperlink. So they would drop links without the a href to make it a link. So they would use people’s search boxes and inject URLs and domain names there and feed Google these. This is another example of bringing back the old as new, so it was shocking to me to hear this still works according to Jeremy.

He also spoke about the Google redirect issues with some 302s and taking advantage of those, specifically with YouTube.

You can learn more about Jeremy Meindl by Googling him.

