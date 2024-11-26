Daily Search Forum Recap: November 26, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google November core update should be done any minute now but it just started to heat up and cause some serious volatility again. Google Search Console recommendations are now fully rolled out. Google Search Console seemed to have dropped the shipping and returns setting. Google is testing more DMA changes in Europe including removing mapping features for hotel listings. Google's explore feature seems to have gone AWOL. Google Local Service ads are showing up in the local pack for some reason. Google Ads has a latency issue last night.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google November 2024 Core Update Heats Up Again At Tail End
    The Google November 2024 Core Update launched two weeks and a day ago, and it should be confirmed as done rolling out any minute now but starting yesterday, we are seeing a spike in Google search ranking volatility. It was unusually calm for the past several days but now Google Search is heating up, in a big way.
  • Google Rolls Out Search Console Recommendations
    In August, Google introduced Google Search Console recommendations but it slowly rolled it out to more and more users over time. Now, Google has fully rolled it out and if Google has Search Console recommendations for your sites, then Google will show it on the home page of the dashboard.
  • Google Search Console To Drop Shipping & Return Setting
    A few months ago, Google Search Console added the ability to control your Google Merchant Center and product shipping and return policies. Well, it seems like Google will be removing that feature from Search Console and tell those looking for it to go to Google Merchant Center.
  • Google Local Service Ads Within Local Pack Results
    Google is testing showing Local Service Ads directly in the Google local pack. They are labeled as sponsored, but they can now show at the top of bottom of the local pack.
  • Google Tests More DMA Changes In Europe Including Dropping Maps For Hotel Results
    Google announced it will be testing more changes for the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in Europe to try to help airlines, hotel operators, and small retailers and not just "large online travel aggregators and comparison sites" the search company said. Google will be testing removing map features from hotel listings as part of this.
  • Google Search Kills Google Explore With Continuous Scroll Ending
    Two and a half years ago, Google added a portal-like feature to the Google Search results named "Explore." It showed up after you scrolled through the Google Search results page and then scrolled a bit more. Now, with continuous scroll no longer, even on mobile, it seems the Explore feature went away with it.
  • Long Sofa At Google & YouTube Office
    Here is a really long sofa I found at the Google office in New York City with the YouTube logo behind it. I found this photo recently on Instagram and yea, it was that long where it caught my eye.
  • Google Confirms Latency Issues With Google Ads Interface
    Google has confirmed there are latency and slowness issues with the Google Ads console. The issues started a couple of hours ago and are continuing throughout now.

