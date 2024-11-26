Daily Search Forum Recap: November 26, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google November core update should be done any minute now but it just started to heat up and cause some serious volatility again. Google Search Console recommendations are now fully rolled out. Google Search Console seemed to have dropped the shipping and returns setting. Google is testing more DMA changes in Europe including removing mapping features for hotel listings. Google's explore feature seems to have gone AWOL. Google Local Service ads are showing up in the local pack for some reason. Google Ads has a latency issue last night.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google November 2024 Core Update Heats Up Again At Tail End
The Google November 2024 Core Update launched two weeks and a day ago, and it should be confirmed as done rolling out any minute now but starting yesterday, we are seeing a spike in Google search ranking volatility. It was unusually calm for the past several days but now Google Search is heating up, in a big way.
-
Google Rolls Out Search Console Recommendations
In August, Google introduced Google Search Console recommendations but it slowly rolled it out to more and more users over time. Now, Google has fully rolled it out and if Google has Search Console recommendations for your sites, then Google will show it on the home page of the dashboard.
-
Google Search Console To Drop Shipping & Return Setting
A few months ago, Google Search Console added the ability to control your Google Merchant Center and product shipping and return policies. Well, it seems like Google will be removing that feature from Search Console and tell those looking for it to go to Google Merchant Center.
-
Google Local Service Ads Within Local Pack Results
Google is testing showing Local Service Ads directly in the Google local pack. They are labeled as sponsored, but they can now show at the top of bottom of the local pack.
-
Google Tests More DMA Changes In Europe Including Dropping Maps For Hotel Results
Google announced it will be testing more changes for the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in Europe to try to help airlines, hotel operators, and small retailers and not just "large online travel aggregators and comparison sites" the search company said. Google will be testing removing map features from hotel listings as part of this.
-
Google Search Kills Google Explore With Continuous Scroll Ending
Two and a half years ago, Google added a portal-like feature to the Google Search results named "Explore." It showed up after you scrolled through the Google Search results page and then scrolled a bit more. Now, with continuous scroll no longer, even on mobile, it seems the Explore feature went away with it.
-
Long Sofa At Google & YouTube Office
Here is a really long sofa I found at the Google office in New York City with the YouTube logo behind it. I found this photo recently on Instagram and yea, it was that long where it caught my eye.
-
Google Confirms Latency Issues With Google Ads Interface
Google has confirmed there are latency and slowness issues with the Google Ads console. The issues started a couple of hours ago and are continuing throughout now.
Other Great Search Threads:
- It looks like there are redirects in place, which is really important for changes. In general though, you can't compare making a change to the situation in a stable state. Changes always require time to settle down. Bigger changes (if you were to change y, John Mueller on LinkedIn
- Ad strength doesn't affect stats directly, but can help explain a lack of impressions, for example, because it indicates that your ads likely don’t have the asset diversity or relevancy to be eligible for additional auctions and your ads are not resonat, Ginny Marvin on LinkedIn
- I'm not able to replicate this and am seeing the sponsored label in this context. I'll follow up with the team, but can confirm that nothing has changed in our approach to labeling ads, AdsLiaison on X
- Scanning the visibility for sites impacted by the latest manual actions for 'Site reputation abuse', the drops continue (as you would guess). Here is what those drops look like. Unless there were false positives, I don't see how the, Glenn Gabe on X
- You can use the robots.txt file to disallow any search engines you don't like. Search engines that adopt IndexNow follow the robots.txt standard., Fabrice Canel on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads outage disrupts campaigns
- Everything you need to know about page experience in 2025
- Google adds WhatsApp ‘conversation started’ conversion action
- 5 GEO trends shaping the future of search
- How to boost PPC retargeting efficiency with an RFM analysis
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Use User Behavior Data to Create a Better Search Experience - Understand your customers, Microsoft Clarity Blog
- How to Track Your Black Friday Sales in GA4: A Beginner’s Guide, Kick Point Playbook
Industry & Business
- Google Ad Tech Case: Alphabet's Arguments Draw Skepticism From Judge, Bloomberg
- Google announces additional $930 million investment in Nebraska, KETV
- Google to face massive UK class action lawsuit over search dominance, The Verge
- Judge to hear arguments on whether Google's advertising tech constitutes a monopoly, AP News
- U.S. Says Google Is an Ad Tech Monopolist in Closing Arguments, New York Times
- Baidu Shares Tumble After Revenue Falls Again, MarketWatch
Links & Content Marketing
- 6 Practical Use Cases for AI in Content Marketing, BruceClay
- Why ‘Know Your Why’ Is Wrong for Content — and How To Fix It, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Buying Google Reviews? Think Twice Before Google Puts You in Review Jail, Sterling Sky
- Google Maps Gets "Native" Police Reports: Time to Give Up on Waze?, AutoEvolution
- Three Men Die When Google Maps Tells Them to Drive Off Unfinished Bridge, Futurism
- Google Maps now does a better job of highlighting stairs, 9to5Google
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Should Build Fire TV, Chromecast Rival; LLM Siri Plans; Oura Glucose Push, Bloomberg
- Google Gemini introduces codebase analysis with folder uploads, Testing Catalog
- Google Gemini's newest trick is to help you become a better chess player, Android Police
- iOS 19 Rumors: More ChatGPT-Like Siri, Some New Features 'Postponed', MacRumors
SEO
- 10 Benefits of Ecommerce SEO (stop missing out), Freddie Chatt
- A Potential SEO Gain from Affiliate Browsers and Toolbars, Adam Riemer
- Action Steps for Bing’s AI SEO Guidelines, Practical Ecommerce
- How to do SEO training in a newsroom!, SEO For Journalism
- Shopify Collection Page SEO: A quick fire guide, Freddie Chatt
- How to Deliver Technical SEO Recommendations, Sara Taher
- The changing role of brand in SEO, Blue Array SEO
PPC
- "Create New Chart:" Understanding Google Ads’ New Charting Option to Visualize Conversions, PPC Hero
- Google Ads Creative Studio Support Ends in Q1 2025, PPC News Feed
- Google Ads: Your Power Tool to Promote Your Black Friday Deals, Dagmar Marketing
- Payment Methods Section Moving in Google Ads, PPC News Feed
Search Features
Other Search
- Bing.com XSS Vulnerability Let Attackers Send Crafted Malicious Requests, Cyber Security News
- Hundreds Of Fake News Sites Pulled From Google Search, Forbes
