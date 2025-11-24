Daily Search Forum Recap: November 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
More and more people are seeing the new Google Web Guide showing up in the all tab and not just the web tab. Google Business Profiles admin panel goes missing for many within Google Search. Google Posts scheduling feature and copy to other profile feature is live. Microsoft Advertising's mobile app is going dark soon. And Gary Illyes from Google said the change with Google Search, specifically AI, is hard to accept.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google's Gary Illyes On AI Search: The Change Is Hard To Accept
Gary Illyes from Google said that even for him "the change is hard to accept" when it comes to how search is changing and evolving with the new AI features. He said this in response to an article published on the Bing Webmaster Blog written by both Fabrice Canel'¯and Krishna Madhavan'¯of Microsoft named How AI Search Is Changing'¯the'¯Way'¯Conversions'¯are Measured.
Google Web Guide Shows In All Tab For More Searchers
Back in July, Google announced Web Guide, an AI-organized search results page that experiments with how we find, surface and organize results from across the web. Well, it has been showing up more often, directly in the "All" tab, not even in the web tab.
Google Business Profile Admin Panel Not Showing Up For Some
For the past week or so, a number of local SEOs and local business owners have been unable to see the admin panel, also known as NMX, when they search for their business in Google Search. This is not impacting everyone. I see it, many see it, but for some businesses, it does not show up.
Google Post Launched Scheduling & Multi-Location Publishing
Google has officially launched scheduling and multi-location publishing for Google Posts in Google Business Profiles. This was a feature Google tested last month and is now fully live.
Microsoft Advertising Mobile App To Be Retired
Microsoft sent emails to some advertising announcing the retirement of the Microsoft Advertising mobile app. The app will stop working as of January 2026 and will be removed from the app store this month.
Google Robot Dog Jumping
Here is a video, well I made it into a GIF, of a robot dog jumping around at the Google office in the Google Mexico office. I am not sure why there is a robot dog there but there is.
Other Great Search Threads:
- AI Max Performance is currently... poll, Thomas Eccel on LinkedIn
- Product listing in Gemini (https://t.co/2qqflbh0yI on web and app on mobile) are now going live - in the answers when Gemini 3 Pro Thinking is selected it shows the product listings, Gagan Ghotra on X
- A Quick Look At Invalid Clicks On LSA Vs Google Ads. FYI: Invalid Clicks On Google HAVE NEVER BEEN HIGHER IN MY ENTIRE 15 Year Career. And Google Is Still Crickets On How They Are Handling "Ai Agent" Aka BOT Traffic Now. Invalid, Anthony Higman on X
- In my POV, LLMs have trained on - read & parsed - normal web pages since the beginning, it seems a given that they have no problems dealing with HTML., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Lead for Chrome Developer Relations at Google is complaining about his site not showing up in Google Search, Barry Schwartz on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- New web standards could redefine how AI models use your content
- Dale Olorenshaw speaks about a £15,000 landing page error
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Google Ads begin surfacing inside AI Mode as tests expand
- How to better measure LLM visibility and its impact
- Stop optimizing. Start orchestrating. That’s SEO now.
- Google Search to route complex queries to Gemini 3
- Microsoft to retire its Advertising mobile app in early 2026
- SEO, GEO, or ASO? What to call the new era of brand visibility in AI [Research]
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Gemini 3 hallucinates fan-out queries, DEJAN
- Kicking Robots, Harpers
- The AI Consistency Paradox, Duane Forrester Decodes
Analytics
- Order Coupons in GA4, KRM Digital Marketing
Industry & Business
- Google says it must double AI compute every 6 months to meet demand, CNBC
- The Fate of Google’s Ad Tech Monopoly Is Now in a Judge’s Hands, New York Times
- Italy closes Google probe over unfair use of personal data after remedies adopted, Reuters
- Microsoft faces uphill climb to win in AI chatbots with Copilot, CNBC
- Building Europe’s AI future, together, Google Blog
- Exploring, in Detail, Apple’s Compliance With the EU’s DMA Mandate Regarding Apple Watch, Third-Party Accessories, and the Syncing of Saved Wi-Fi Networks From iPhones to Which They’re Paired, Daring Fireball
- Introducing Bolands Mills, a living room for Dublin’s Docklands, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- The Two-Step Belief Strategy for Creators, The Tilt
- Stop Using AI to Write Your Content (Here's Why), The SEO Cube
Local & Maps
- Whitespark's Guide to the Perfect Location Landing Page, Whitespark
- 8 Free Google Maps Alternatives That Users Swear By, BGR
SEO
- Product Grid SEO: How Many Organic Product Grids Show Up?, Audience Key
- Why Does Google Parameter &num= Matter?, Moz
PPC
- Optimization Series: 5 Proven Strategies for Brands to Win with Google Ads, Measured
- Performance Max Gets Direct Video Uploads, PPC News Feed
- Google Ads Rolls Out Auto-Linking to YouTube Channels, PPC News Feed
- Q4 PPC Analysis: How to Turn Holiday Campaign Data Into Year-Round Growth, Optmyzr
Search Features
- 48 tips and prompts for holiday planning, travel and more, Google Blog
- More images in answers, ChatGPT Release Notes
- How Google Is Rebuilding Itself to Win at AI Search, Beat ChatGPT, Business Insider
Other Search
