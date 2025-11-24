Daily Search Forum Recap: November 24, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

More and more people are seeing the new Google Web Guide showing up in the all tab and not just the web tab. Google Business Profiles admin panel goes missing for many within Google Search. Google Posts scheduling feature and copy to other profile feature is live. Microsoft Advertising's mobile app is going dark soon. And Gary Illyes from Google said the change with Google Search, specifically AI, is hard to accept.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google's Gary Illyes On AI Search: The Change Is Hard To Accept

Gary Illyes from Google said that even for him "the change is hard to accept" when it comes to how search is changing and evolving with the new AI features. He said this in response to an article published on the Bing Webmaster Blog written by both Fabrice Canel'¯and Krishna Madhavan'¯of Microsoft named How AI Search Is Changing'¯the'¯Way'¯Conversions'¯are Measured.

Back in July, Google announced Web Guide, an AI-organized search results page that experiments with how we find, surface and organize results from across the web. Well, it has been showing up more often, directly in the "All" tab, not even in the web tab.

For the past week or so, a number of local SEOs and local business owners have been unable to see the admin panel, also known as NMX, when they search for their business in Google Search. This is not impacting everyone. I see it, many see it, but for some businesses, it does not show up.

Google has officially launched scheduling and multi-location publishing for Google Posts in Google Business Profiles. This was a feature Google tested last month and is now fully live.

Microsoft sent emails to some advertising announcing the retirement of the Microsoft Advertising mobile app. The app will stop working as of January 2026 and will be removed from the app store this month.

Here is a video, well I made it into a GIF, of a robot dog jumping around at the Google office in the Google Mexico office. I am not sure why there is a robot dog there but there is.

