Mock Alligators At SEO Conference

There have been a number of conferences in the SEO space since the Verge's piece came out and of course, SEOs are brining alligator props to various conferences. Kelvin Newman even dressed up as one at his event, brightenSEO. Here are some photos I found, I did not include them all.

The one above is from Thomas Ballantyne on X:

A "Gator" is a gathering of 5 or more SEOs in the same room...possibly drinking alcohol (optional) 🐊#brightonseo pic.twitter.com/cfpGojRdwC — Andy Simpson 🇬🇧 (@ndyjsimpson) November 10, 2023

♥️ My favorite people talk love behind other's backs.



—There was a lot of that @ #BrightonSEO last week ✨



From @willcritchlow (secret pro basketball player) saying how we should invent an industry 'Lifetime Achievement Award' & give it to @randfish 🏆💯💯💯



to @maxxeight,… pic.twitter.com/wNGzz5Z1kV — Britney Muller 🇺🇦 (@BritneyMuller) November 14, 2023

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.