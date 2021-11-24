Daily Search Forum Recap: November 24, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has confirmed the crawling issue, saying it was fixed but there was no negative effect from it and it impacted crawling the AMP cache only. Google AdSense is discontinuing the Content match ad unit in March 2022. Google Ads now disallows sports betting ads in Florida. Bing launched Page insights officially after months of testing, and it supports scroll-to-text. Google Images is testing a new related images carousel.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Confirmed Crawling Bug But Said There Were No Negative Effects
Google's John Mueller confirmed Google had a crawling issue - specifically saying "crawling for the caches had slowed down for some sites." Google said it was fixed "a while" ago and added that "it wasn't widespread, and that there were no negative effects overall."
- Bing Finally Launches Page Insights Lightbulb Search Results Feature
After several months of testing variations of what Microsoft Bing is calling "Page insights" - it is finally live. The lightbulb and page explorer snippet tool is now live for all to play with.
- Google Image Search Tests New Related Image Carousel
Google Image Search on mobile is testing a new related images carousel feature for image previews. This was spotted by Brian Freiesleben and posted on Twitter yesterday.
- Google Ads Sports Betting Ads In Florida No Longer Allowed
Google Ads posted an update that you a no longer to promote sports betting services or ads in Florida using the Google Ads platform. Google said this is effective as of today, November 24, 2021.
- Google AdSense Matched Content Being Shut Down On March 1, 2022
Google announced that it is shutting down the AdSense Matched content ad unit types beginning on March 1, 2022. This is due to "decreasing usage of the content promotion service" and "positive customer feedback and performance results from the ads-only Matched content ad format."
- Google Super G Candy Logo In Motion
Here is a video and photo from Google back during the Halloween season of the Super G logo being made up of candy. You can see it on Instagram and I embedded it below as well.
- Google just launched 'Key Moments' timestamps for standalone (when not part of a carousel) YouTube videos in web search on desktop. This feature first rolled out earlier this year on mobile and is now also reflected on deskt, Brodie Clark on Twitter
- Google is shortening the review count with "T" at the end. T for " Thousand " maybe. Personally, I would prefer "K" instead of "T" Haven't noticed this before. Is this a new update?, Ujesh on Twitter
- Google > Mobile New Variation of Back to Top button on SERPs. Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. CC: @brodieseo SIR. https://t.co/2FwgflBBAh", Saad AK on Twitter
- It can happen that the mobile friendly report shows a difference from the live test. In general, I'd focus on the live test - if it's ok, you're good to go. I can't think of any s, John Mueller on Twitter
- Online Reputation Management : A topic that is often ignored, despite the huge influence that reputation plays in marketing, the impact it has on sales, and what a PITA it is for SEO., Lyndon NA (Darth Autocrat) on Twitter
- You can play around with this using the various pagerank libraries, eg https://t.co/HXKyuZORyD . I made a Colab a while back, feel free to steal it & create a website / network of your own : https, John Mueller on Twitter
- Google had a crawling issues that impacted some sites
- 6 tactics to rank better in Google Discover
- Microsoft Bing launched Page insights
- Why consumer privacy is Googleâ€™s ace in the hole
- Googleâ€™s November 2021 core update hit fast and hard; here is what the data providers saw
