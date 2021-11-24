Daily Search Forum Recap: November 24, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has confirmed the crawling issue, saying it was fixed but there was no negative effect from it and it impacted crawling the AMP cache only. Google AdSense is discontinuing the Content match ad unit in March 2022. Google Ads now disallows sports betting ads in Florida. Bing launched Page insights officially after months of testing, and it supports scroll-to-text. Google Images is testing a new related images carousel.

