Google Ads Sports Betting Ads In Florida No Longer Allowed

Google Ads posted an update that you a no longer to promote sports betting services or ads in Florida using the Google Ads platform. Google said this is effective as of today, November 24, 2021.

Google said "in November 2021, the Google Ads Gambling and games policy United States country-specifics will be updated to disallow Sports Betting in Florida."

Google made this change because of a ruling from a Washington D.C. federal court which invalidated the Florida-Seminole Tribal Gaming Compact and made sports betting in Florida illegal.

Thus Google needs to comply with the federal court ruling and disallow these types of ads being presented and served in Florida.

Google said it will begin enforcing the policy clarification on November 24, 2021, which is today.

