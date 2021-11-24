Google Image Search Tests New Related Image Carousel

Google Image Search on mobile is testing a new related images carousel feature for image previews. This was spotted by Brian Freiesleben and posted on Twitter yesterday.

Here are some screenshots he shared that show the before and after.

The new Google image search preview page with related images:

This is how I see the old version:

He also shared a video of this in action so you can see how it works:

Here’s a video of it in action. pic.twitter.com/zGzA3EBFJD — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) November 23, 2021

Glenn Gabe spotted this a couple days earlier:

Sounds like you are in the test or it's rolling out more widely. I tweeted about that on 11/21. I like the new look! https://t.co/myuSuGaoho — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 23, 2021

I wonder if some of this is from the MUM improvements announced at Search On a couple months ago?

Forum discussion at Twitter.