Daily Search Forum Recap: November 23, 2022

Nov 23, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Can you believe it, many SEOs are still doing guest posts for links. Google's John Mueller spoke about subdomains, yes, he did. Google listed the languages supported for SeekToAction key moments markup. Glenn Gabe posted more about changes to Google Discover with product integration. Bing is promoting TikTok in its search results. Google Maps is testing a new side bar navigation feature.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Poll: Many SEOs Still Guest Post For SEO
    A poll by Marie Haynes shows that many SEOs are still doing guest posting for SEO purposes. The poll had over 400 responses and only 44% of those who responded said they do not use guest posting for SEO reasons. 32% said they do and 12% said they do on occasion.
  • Google's John Mueller On When To Use Subdomains
    Just when you thought John Mueller of Google was done responding to sub-domain SEO questions - well - now we have a new social platform - so... John said on Mastodon when he would go with subdomains versus posting the content on the main www.
  • Google Discover Changes "More Recommendations" Label To "More Products" Signaling Deeper Push Into Shopping And E-commerce
    In March, I wrote a post about "More recommendations" being surfaced in Google Discover. The call to action would show up after researching products in Google Search and would lead to a "task dashboard" containing a boatload of content that helps users continue researching products (including articles, video, product comparison functionality, and more).
  • Bing Promoting TikTok In Search Results
    Microsoft Bing seems to be promoting TikTok video results within the Bing search results. If you do a search for some videos, Bing might add a box on the left side by the video search results box that says "Short videos of X" with a "from TikTok" button.
  • Google Key Moments SeekToAction Markup Supports 12 Languages
    Google key moments is a feature where Google Search highlights the sections in a video through a chapter-like interface. Google added support SeekToAction markup for videos on your site, so that you can use the SeekToAction markup to communicate the key moments (timestamps) Google shows for videos in Google Search in 2021. Now, Google has documented the 12 languages supported for SeekToAction structured data.
  • Google Maps Tests New Sidebar Navigation
    Google is testing a new thin sidebar navigation on the left side of the maps interface. The sidebar has the Google Maps pin icon, then the explore tab, then trips, saved places, contribute and a more icon.
  • Google Buttons Game Cake
    This is an old photo that was reshared on Instagram by a Googler at the Google Zurich office. This is a cake of some sort of game, I assume, a game many of you probably know and are thinking, how does

