Daily Search Forum Recap: November 19, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google released Gemini 3 and it is now powering Google Search's AI Mode, we got tons of examples of it in action. Business Insider interviewed Google's Danny Sullivan and representatives from Microsoft and Perplexity on what it is calling the "GEO Rush." Google Ads is testing share icons on search ads. Google emailed merchants that incentivized reviews require proper identification. Microsoft Advertising released new features like asset-level editorial review, conversion delay and more. Google Ads is testing original conversion value. And Adobe will acquire Semrush.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Mode Now Powered By The New Gemini 3
    Google released Gemini 3, its latest AI model, and it is already powering AI Mode in Google Search today. Sundar Pichai wrote Google is shipping Gemini 3 and that includes "Gemini 3 in AI Mode in Search with more complex reasoning and new dynamic experiences." "This is the first time we are shipping Gemini in Search on day one," he added.
  • Quotes From Google, Microsoft & Perplexity On GEO Rush
    Business Insider interviewed both SEOs and representatives from Google, Microsoft, and Perplexity on what it calls the "GEO rush." The rush for SEO companies or other companies to sell GEO (AI SEO) related services. There are quotes from Danny Sullivan from Google, Krishna Madhavan from Microsoft and more.
  • Google Ads Tests Share Icon On Ads
    Google Ads is testing a share icon and button for hotel ads in the Google search results. When you click on the share icon, it lets you share the result with a friend.
  • Google Email: Incentivized Reviews Require Proper Identification
    Last month, we covered how we saw an "Incentivized" label on some product reviews within Google Search. Now, Google is emailing merchants and advertisers notifying them that they must properly tag incentivized reviews for Google.
  • Microsoft Advertising Adds Asset-Level Editorial Review & Conversion Delay
    Microsoft announced a number of new Microsoft Advertising features including Asset-level editorial review, Conversion Delay insights, callouts for Hotel Price Ads expansion and Microsoft Curate updates.
  • Google Ads New Original Conversion Value Metric
    Google Ads may be rolling out a new metric named "Original Conversion Value." This shows the raw data before Google does anything with it.
  • Semrush To Be Acquired By Adobe
    Semrush will be acquired by Adobe, the two companies announced today. "Adobe and Semrush announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Adobe will acquire Semrush, a leading brand visibility platform, in an all-cash transaction for $12.00 per share, representing a total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion," the press release said.
  • Google CTRL + Alt + Del Cafe
    I think this is the name of a cafe in the Google Gurgaon, India office. The name is CTRL + Alt + Del and here is a photo from a video of it that I found on Instagram.

