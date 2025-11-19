Daily Search Forum Recap: November 19, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google released Gemini 3 and it is now powering Google Search's AI Mode, we got tons of examples of it in action. Business Insider interviewed Google's Danny Sullivan and representatives from Microsoft and Perplexity on what it is calling the "GEO Rush." Google Ads is testing share icons on search ads. Google emailed merchants that incentivized reviews require proper identification. Microsoft Advertising released new features like asset-level editorial review, conversion delay and more. Google Ads is testing original conversion value. And Adobe will acquire Semrush.

