Daily Search Forum Recap: November 19, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google released Gemini 3 and it is now powering Google Search's AI Mode, we got tons of examples of it in action. Business Insider interviewed Google's Danny Sullivan and representatives from Microsoft and Perplexity on what it is calling the "GEO Rush." Google Ads is testing share icons on search ads. Google emailed merchants that incentivized reviews require proper identification. Microsoft Advertising released new features like asset-level editorial review, conversion delay and more. Google Ads is testing original conversion value. And Adobe will acquire Semrush.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google AI Mode Now Powered By The New Gemini 3
Google released Gemini 3, its latest AI model, and it is already powering AI Mode in Google Search today. Sundar Pichai wrote Google is shipping Gemini 3 and that includes "Gemini 3 in AI Mode in Search with more complex reasoning and new dynamic experiences." "This is the first time we are shipping Gemini in Search on day one," he added.
Quotes From Google, Microsoft & Perplexity On GEO Rush
Business Insider interviewed both SEOs and representatives from Google, Microsoft, and Perplexity on what it calls the "GEO rush." The rush for SEO companies or other companies to sell GEO (AI SEO) related services. There are quotes from Danny Sullivan from Google, Krishna Madhavan from Microsoft and more.
Google Ads Tests Share Icon On Ads
Google Ads is testing a share icon and button for hotel ads in the Google search results. When you click on the share icon, it lets you share the result with a friend.
Google Email: Incentivized Reviews Require Proper Identification
Last month, we covered how we saw an "Incentivized" label on some product reviews within Google Search. Now, Google is emailing merchants and advertisers notifying them that they must properly tag incentivized reviews for Google.
Microsoft Advertising Adds Asset-Level Editorial Review & Conversion Delay
Microsoft announced a number of new Microsoft Advertising features including Asset-level editorial review, Conversion Delay insights, callouts for Hotel Price Ads expansion and Microsoft Curate updates.
Google Ads New Original Conversion Value Metric
Google Ads may be rolling out a new metric named "Original Conversion Value." This shows the raw data before Google does anything with it.
Semrush To Be Acquired By Adobe
Semrush will be acquired by Adobe, the two companies announced today. "Adobe and Semrush announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Adobe will acquire Semrush, a leading brand visibility platform, in an all-cash transaction for $12.00 per share, representing a total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion," the press release said.
Google CTRL + Alt + Del Cafe
I think this is the name of a cafe in the Google Gurgaon, India office. The name is CTRL + Alt + Del and here is a photo from a video of it that I found on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Chrome 143 will start rolling out today (most users get it next week)., Barry Pollard on Bluesky
- The secret behind Gemini 3? Simple: Improving pre-training & post-training. Pre-training: Contra the popular belief that scaling is over—which we discussed in our NeurIPS '25 talk with @ilyasut and @quocleix—the team deliver, Oriol Vinyals on X
- Congrats to Google on Gemini 3! Looks like a great model., Sam Altman on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- SEO’s future isn’t content. It’s governance
- Alignment for LLM visibility is incredibly complex, but doable
- Google Ads quietly rolls out a new conversion metric
- Google releases Gemini 3 – it already powers AI Mode
- The three AI research modes redefining search – and why brand wins
- Google AI Overviews: How to remove or suppress negative content
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Demis Hassabis on Gemini 3, world models, and the AI bubble, Sources News
- Gemini 3: Introducing the latest Gemini AI model from Google, Google Blog
- Microsoft Agent 365 lets businesses manage AI agents like they do people, The Verge
- See new Gemini app updates with the Gemini 3 AI model, Google Blog
- The ChatGPT Traffic Playbook: How to Track, Measure, and Grow, Ahrefs
- Three Years from GPT-3 to Gemini 3, Ethan Mollick
- Trying out Gemini 3 Pro with audio transcription and a new pelican benchmark, Simon Willison
- AI Search Tools Face Monetization Crunch; And So Does Kids Content, AdExchanger
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Adobe Nears $1.9 Billion Deal for Software Provider Semrush, Wall Street Journal
- Anthropic valued in range of $350 billion following investment deal with Microsoft, Nvidia, CNBC
- Claude now available in Microsoft Foundry and Microsoft 365 Copilot, Anthropic
- Microsoft, NVIDIA and Anthropic announce strategic partnerships, The Official Microsoft Blog
- AI won't solve Baidu's main issue of its declining traffic: Analyst, CNBC
- Google on its risk-based approach to age verification, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- AI Is Changing Human Behavior: How to Prepare, Social Media Examiner
- People-First B2B Content Delivers Traffic Surge, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Android Auto adding Google Maps EV filters for charging stations, 9to5Google
- Android Auto preps new widget layout options, Android Authority
SEO
- All things Local SEO: AMA with Claire Carlile, Women in Tech SEO
- How to Present SEO Results to the Board, BruceClay
- Multilingual SEO: Building topical authority across languages, Oncrawl
- Screaming Frog SEO Spider Update – Version 23.0, Screaming Frog
- 10 Content Chunking Tips for AI, Search, and Humans, JumpFly Digital Marketing Blog
- AI SEO Deep Dive – Tom Critchlow & Dan Petrovic, DEJAN
PPC
- Asset-level editorial review and other updates for November, Microsoft Advertising
- Google Ads Optimisation Score Not Showing for Some Users, PPC News Feed
- Google Merchant Center Now Hides Non-Priority Issues in Diagnostics, PPC News Feed
- What It takes to be a PPC Expert in 2025 and Beyond, PPC Live
- Update to Gambling and Games Policy (November 2025)- Argentina, Advertising Policies Help
Other Search
