Daily Search Forum Recap: November 18, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google again says consistency is the biggest technical SEO factor. Google Ads campaign total budget for PMax is live. Google released new AI Mode travel AI features. Google Search did a big weather update for the weather responses. Microsoft Advertising has Bing Ads with related to labels. Plus, there is/was a massive Cloudflare outage but does that impact Google and your SEO? Note: If the links don't work, please try back later when the Cloudflare issue is resolved...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Cloudflare Outage Impact On Google, Bing & Other Search Bots
    Cloudflare, which is used by around 20% of all websites (including this one), is having major outages this morning. Lots of site owners are concerned with how this may impact Google, Bing, and other crawlers. The truth is, these search engines have seen this many times before and it can handle it.
  • Google: Consistency Is The Biggest Technical SEO Factor (Still In 2025)
    For a decade now, Google's John Mueller has been saying consistency is the most important SEO advice you can give someone. In 2025, he said it again, posting on Bluesky, "Consistency is the biggest technical SEO factor."
  • Google AI Mode Adds Travel AI Features: Agentic Booking & Research
    Google added new features to AI Mode including agentic booking for travel and Canvas for helping you build your vacation. The agentic booking works with dinner reservations and Google previewed booking for hotels and flights.
  • Google Ads Campaign Total Budget For PMax Is Live
    Google Ads has rolled out the "Campaign total budget" feature for Performance Max (PMax) campaigns. This was available for other match types and is now available for PMax.
  • Google Search Weather Results Update - WeatherNext 2
    Google confirmed a new search algorithm update - well, this is just a weather feature - but it is a stormy one. Well, maybe not. Google said Google Search's weather results were updated to what they call WeatherNext 2 - Google's "most advanced and efficient forecasting model."
  • Bing Microsoft Advertising Ads Label - Ads Related To: Query
    Microsoft is testing a new ad label for the Bing Search ads labeled "Ads related to" followed by the query the ads are related to. In the example below, it shows "Ad related to: Cushions"
  • Google Bike Shop Cafe
    Did you know Google has a bike shop, maybe a cafe? I am not sure. It looks like they have a spot where they can repair the Google bikes you see all over its campus. But the sign mentions a cafe. So maybe you grab a coffee while they are fixing the bikes?

