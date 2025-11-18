Daily Search Forum Recap: November 18, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google again says consistency is the biggest technical SEO factor. Google Ads campaign total budget for PMax is live. Google released new AI Mode travel AI features. Google Search did a big weather update for the weather responses. Microsoft Advertising has Bing Ads with related to labels. Plus, there is/was a massive Cloudflare outage but does that impact Google and your SEO? Note: If the links don't work, please try back later when the Cloudflare issue is resolved...

Google Analytics spike from China and Singapore is a known issue, Tech Issues Today

Quiet Apple Maps Update Proves Apple Can Already Build a Better Google Maps Rival, AutoEvolution

