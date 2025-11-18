Microsoft is testing a new ad label for the Bing Search ads labeled "Ads related to" followed by the query the ads are related to. In the example below, it shows "Ad related to: Cushions"

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted the following screenshot on X:

Sachin wrote, "Bing is testing adding a heading on sponsored results that says “Ad related to” followed by the keyword we search for."

It is kind of similar to Google's find related and find related products and services ad but not ad section.

Also spotted later:

New Ads layout in Bing; Ads related@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/NoUOaA3lx7 — The Gadget Diary (@DiaryGadget) November 14, 2025

